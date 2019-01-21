Ever wondered what it’s like to have tea at Kensington Palace with Meghan Markle? Well now you have the answer! Fans were given a rare glimpse into the home she shares with Prince Harry on Sunday, after the Duchess of Sussex’s close friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin shared an Instagram snap of a brunch she served up at Kensington Palace after he'd flown to London to visit her. The picture shows a distressed rustic table, a black-and-white table runner and a selection of stoneware crockery, which has been identified as part of Soho Home's 'Country House' collection.

Meghan serves up tea at Kensington Palace using the Soho Home teapot Photo: Soho Home

The exclusive deco line offers furniture, tableware, textiles and accessories inspired by, or used in branches of Soho House worldwide, as well as vintage pieces and limited edition art. The American royal has long been a fan of the exclusive members' club, where she’s said to have had many secret first dates with her royal beau. Indeed it was Meghan’s friend Markus Anderson – consultant for the upmarket chain – who was said to have first introduced them. It’s also been reported that Meghan and Harry have hired the club's top interior designer, Vicky Charles, to update Frogmore Cottage ahead of their move there.

It was first thought that Meghan and Daniel may have met up at Oxfordshire's Soho Farmhouse – but Daniel revealed on Instagram that Meghan had hosted at home. The caption on his photograph read: "Back to our Tig days... Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!"

A closer look at the photo reveals that Meghan served tea in the Soho Home Country House Teapot – which sells for £25 ($32) in a small on the site’s UK website and a larger version is £35 ($45) – along with matching teacups, which retail for £12 ($15) each. She served up her famous smashed avocado toast on Onieda pewter plates, which can be bought on Ebay, and adding the finishing touch were chocolate truffles from Fortnum & Mason. Daniel - who was responsible for Meghan’s makeup on her wedding day – later commented on the photo: “those truffles were soooo yummy!”