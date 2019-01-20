Gisele Bündchen is considered one of the most influential woman in the world, and she does not take the title lightly. In fact, the 38-year-old model consistently uses her platform to promote positivity, even writing a book brimming with personal insight - Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. Her social media presence is no different, sprinkled with golden nuggets of wisdom and empowerment. On Sunday, January 20, she urged her fans to release any negativity from their lives and follow their dreams in a particularly inspiring Instagram post.

Gisele Bündchen aims to inspire her millions of followers Photo: Instagram/@gisele

As a total lunar eclipse occurs tonight, dubbed a "Super Blood Wolf Moon", Gisele believes it is a chance for everyone to clean their slate. "Tonight is a perfect time to release what no longer serves us and refocus on what we want to manifest," the author prefaced her lenghty caption with.

"Take a moment to be with yourself, quiet your mind, meditate, journal and celebrate how far you have come," she continued to say, offering up actions for her followers. "Envision what you want to create and plant those seeds. We are capable of manifesting whatever we choose to focus on."

The Brazilian beauty concluded her enlightened sentiment with even more encouragement, writing: "Remember wherever you energy goes is what grows! The future is being created by you right now! Fill your heart with gratitude, set your intentions and go for it!!!"

Tom Brady's stunning wife indeed seems to practice what she preaches, often taking to social media to express gratitude. For 2019 she challenged herself to "live more in the present" in order to "appreciate to the fullest this incredible gift called LIFE!" She urges fans to understand that "time is our most precious gift" and it should not be taken for granted.