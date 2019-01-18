Stormi Webster is getting a lavish start to her first birthday! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s little girl joined her mom for a tropical get away in paradise. The 21-year-old makeup maven and her baby girl gave her followers #travelenvy, with pictures of their view from their room and the beautiful ocean sunset.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a vacation without a fun photoshoot. Kylie, Stormi and Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods all posed for the camera – showcasing their matching lime green swimsuits. Wishing for the sun? Watch the video above for more from Kylie and Stormi’s spectacular vacation.