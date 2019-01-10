Congratulations are in order! Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell are expecting their first child, according to Page Six. The former House of Cards star looked radiant at the Golden Globes on Sunday as she showed off her growing baby bump in a flowy Miu Miu gown. Page Six reported that the 35-year-old was seen chatting with Emily Blunt while waiting in line for the bathroom at the awards show, and it looks as though Kate shared the joyous news with the Mary Poppins Returns star. The Pose actress is reportedly five months along.

Kate Mara's growing baby bump was lightly visible when she stepped out to the Golden Globes Sunday

Kate, who married her 32-year-old beau in July of 2017, opened up to Us Weekly last summer about celebrating her one-year anniversary with the Billy Elliot star. It appears kids were always in the plans for this Hollywood couple. She told Us, “I mean, I come from a really, really big family and I’ve had kids around me my entire life. I think I have, like, 90 first cousins or something.... Family is everything to me, and I like being surrounded by lots of kids and family at all times.”

The former House of Cards star appeared radiant on the red carpet

Even though this will be her first child, Kate’s role as a mother is already very much a part of her life since she’s a stepmom to Jamie’s five-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Evan Rachel Wood.

Kate and Jamie tied the knot in July 2017 Photo: Instagram/@katemara

Even with their crazy work schedules, the expecting parents are committed to keeping their relationship the top priority. In April the mom-to-be told Shape magazine, “I’m very protective of our marriage. All the traveling we both have to do for work can make it hard, but we have a rule that we will never go longer than two weeks without seeing each other,” she said at the time. “Even if we have to spend all day traveling to just have 24 hours together, it’s worth it in order to have a strong relationship.”