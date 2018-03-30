Royal and Hollywood fans alike can now get a taste of life as a princess by booking a stay in the special Grace Kelly suite at the Ritz Carlton Hotel de la Paix in Geneva. Formerly known as the Hotel de la Paix, the Switzerland resort notably hosted the Princess of Monaco in the late 1960s. More than fifty years later, the Ritz decided to pay homage to the icon with a newly refurbished suite, which includes fabulous décor inspired by Grace’s gorgeous style.

The Grace Kelly suite offers an exquisite master bedroom Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel de la Paix, Geneva

The 1,131-square-foot suite exudes opulence, featuring: a master bedroom, living room, dining room, kitchenette, two bathrooms, and dining room, all of which are decorated in a sophisticated style. Expertly designed in an art deco fashion, the suite is adorned with gold leaf paint detailing. Grace’s suite also mirrors the actress’s light nature, boasting high ceilings and large bay windows that bathe the entire space in sunshine.

The room showcases stunning views Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel de la Paix, Geneva

Practice your princess wave! In addition, the Ritz has equipped the suite with multiple balconies, which seem fit for any royal guest. Furnished beautifully, the balconies overlook Lake Geneva, the Alps and the Brunswick Garden. These luscious views can be witnessed on little verandas in the bedroom and living room.

Every room is filed with art deco decor Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel de la Paix, Geneva

While the Grace Kelly suite is meant for a two person stay, it can host up to six guests for dinner or hanging out. On the hotel’s website it bills the lowest price for the stay (depending on the date) at $470 per night. Princess Grace is not the only legendary talent that the hotel has seen over the years. Aside from other members of her Monaco royal family, illustrious overnight guests have included: Orson Welles and author Victor Hugo.