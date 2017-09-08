Beyoncé jumpstarted her 36th birthday festivities while at the Budweiser Made In America Festival in Philadelphia on Sunday, September 3, one day prior to her special day. In addition to her husband Jay-Z asking the crowd to serenade his wife with Stevie Wonder's version of Happy Birthday, she indulged in one incredibly expensive cake. Queen Bey got the royal treatment as Philly’s Cake Life Bake Shop whipped up a stunning geode confection just for the sweet occasion.

Beyoncé's birthday cake was out of this world Photo: Instagram/@cakelifebakeshop

"Making the cake is a two-day process," co-owner Lily Fischer told Page Six . "The geode cakes start at $3,500 and go up in price depending on detail, complexity, and size." When the shop owners got a mysterious request to make one of their famous geode cakes and an array of cookies in a black and yellow theme, they couldn’t have dreamt that it would be for the world-famous singer.

Being major Beyoncé fans, the Cake Life Bake Shop's co-owners Lily and Nima Etemadi did put two and two together, quickly realizing whom they were preparing the mouth-watering order for. A few major hints were that the black and yellow colors requested represent bees, Queen Bey’s birthday is September 4 (an evening after the cake was due), and they were told to deliver it to Jay-Z's music festival. On the day, Lily and her team excitedly escorted the cake and cookies to a private area behind the festival’s stage. There, they were asked to set up the treats inside a trailer, which belonged to the mom-of-three's staff members.

Standing at three-tiers, the booming black and yellow geode cake was honey lavender-flavored, complete with edible sugar crystals. Other items in the order included two smaller cakes and cookies shaped like beehives and golden crowns, which were reminiscent of Beyoncé’s 2017 Grammy performance. The shop gave fans a peak at the final product, sharing yummy photos to their Instagram account.

Beyoncé celebrated her birthday at the Made in America Music festival Photo: Getty Images

Along with the delectable pictures the shop said: "Treats fit for a Queen! Thank you, @Beyonce, for including our cakes and cookies in your birthday celebration!! Dreams truly do come true... Shout out to our team for doing such a great job. Special thanks to the incredible @beccac123! #therealbeydaycake #beyday #beyonce #madeinamericafestival #geodecake #cakelife #cakelifebakeshop."