Beyoncé wants us all to "sleigh all day" this holiday season. The singer has launched what has to be the coolest line of Christmas season clothing we've seen all year, with everything from hoodies to joggers emblazoned with festive slogans and Lemonade-inspired graphics.

Beyoncé has launched a line of Christmas merchandise Photo: Getty Images



In addition to the pun-derful "I sleigh all day", other gems on shop.beyonce.com include a t-shirt that says "Slay or you get e-lemon-ated", as well as a lemon-filled Christmas stocking with the slogan: "I came to sleigh".

New Beyoncé / LEMONADE merch for Christmas: https://t.co/ysJABSI5QB pic.twitter.com/uJcx3dDyaE

— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) 28 November 2016





And it's not just about wearing the pieces – you can even have your gifts fully Beyoncé themed, with Queen Bey and Lemonade wrapping paper.

