Lauren Conrad has learned to dial down the ‘girly’ thanks to her relationship with husband William Tell. The Hills alum, who is known for her Pinterest-worthy decor and snaps, opened up about compromising with her husband in the December issue of Good Housekeeping.

Photo: Instagram/@laurenconrad

“When William and I first moved in together, he moved into my apartment, which was very girly. So when we got our first place together, I definitely had to learn to compromise,” she admitted. “I’ve never had to do that before. I mean, a little bit with my roommates, but I think it’s good and I think that your home should represent both of you and both of your styles.”

Photo: Instagram/@laurenconrad

The fashion designer added, “It’s definitely a blend of our tastes. I think he’s toned down my girly a little bit, which is good because I’m an adult and everything can’t be pink. It’s fun.”

Lauren married William in romantic ceremony in Santa Ynez, California back in 2014. Two years of wedded bliss later, the Paper Crown co-founder admitted that she and her lawyer husband enjoy keeping their date nights casual.

Photo: Instagram/@laurenconrad

“When William and I go on a date, it’s pretty casual. We have a local sushi place that we really like to go to,” the 30-year-old revealed. “I love a place that you don’t have to put makeup on to go to. You can just go, have a glass of wine, eat dinner, and have a really relaxing night. Those are our favorite nights because we have busy days.”