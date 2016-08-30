​Kim Kardashian is calling this $30 million NYC penthouse her 'home away from home' for free

Kim Kardashian has a new home away from home. As Kanye West embarks on the North American leg of his Pablo tour, his wife and kids are living in the lap of luxury rent-free in New York City.

The 35-year-old and her young children, North and Saint West, have set up shop in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood staying in a stunning $30 million pad courtesy of Airbnb.

Photos: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage/Airbnb

The ultra-luxurious penthouse boasts 360 degree views of Manhattan with its rooftop terrace. The reality star’s kids will have plenty of room to play in their new city abode, which features 4,400 sq ft of outdoor space spread over seven terraces.

Photo: Airbnb

And as if the Wests don’t have enough room to entertain outside with their al fresco dining area and outdoor kicthen, the inside living quarters are just as spacious. In addition to six bathrooms and five bedrooms, the 7,200 sq ft penthouse has all the amenities a Kardashian could possibly desire including a sauna, home gym and private pool.

Photo: Airbnb

The spectacular piece of New York real estate, which can be rented for $10,000 per night, comes with million dollar views thanks to the floor to ceiling windows, perfect for the family to take in the city skyline.

Photo: Airbnb

During her stay, Kim will also be able to host plenty of her famous friends and relatives in the property that can accommodate eight people, plus whip up her soul food meals in the kitchen that comes equipped with state of the art kitchen appliances.

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

The mom-of-two took to her Instagram to give fans a peek of her new swanky place. Posting a photo of herself sprawled out on one of the penthouse's terraces she wrote, “Just checked into our NYC penthouse. Thanks @airbnb for the gift of our home away from home.”