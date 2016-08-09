Gianluca Vacchi – the Italian millionaire whose riveting dance videos with his glamorous bikini-clad wife went viral – rang in his birthday with the same fun-loving extravagance that has made him an Instagram star. The silver-haired businessman threw not a whole series of celebrations based from his impressive mansion on the isle of Sardinia.

Gianluca celebrated his birthday with a series of lavish parties Photo: Instagram/@gianlucavacchi

The dashing 40-something (or 50-something, depending on the source!) was the perfect host as he opened the doors to H20, his luxurious Porto Cervo home. The festivities began with a dinner for close friends, and his wife Giorgia Gabriele surprised him with a gift: a bright yellow vintage Vespa scooter, with upholstery in the colors of the Italian flag.

The next morning the party was sea bound for a glamorous sun drenched outing on the Med. The birthday boy stocked his boat with bottles of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs champagne, and enlisted a chef from one of the best Japanese restaurants in Sardinia to prepare sushi for the guests.

A quick summary of my Bday party.. @jogiorgiajo #gvlifestyle A video posted by Gianluca Vacchi (@gianlucavacchi) on Aug 6, 2016 at 10:22pm PDT

At nightfall, it was time to head back to the mansion for a monochrome themed party – highlights of which Gianluca shared on Instagram – with live music, cocktails, the release of white balloons and plenty of dancing... where of course, the guest of honor and his love Giorgia had a chance to show off their skills.

Gianluca celebrated with his wife Gloria Photo: Instagram/@gianlucavacchi

It's not unusual for Gianluca to share his lavish lifestyle with his nearest and dearest. "When I was young I wanted to succeed in the business world in order to get rich," he once told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "But wealth to me is not to accumulate – it is something to enjoy and share with friends."