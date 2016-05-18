When it came time to get superhero ready, Olivia Munn turned to supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s diet. The 35-year-old opened up to Women’s Health about the diet and workout regimen that helped her lose 12 pounds.

"My intention was to just get as fit and as healthy as I could be, for myself,” the X-Men: The Apocalypse star told the magazine’s June issue. "By the time I was finished [filming], I was 12 pounds less than I started!"

To prepare for her role as Psylocke, the 35-year-old revealed that she began working out “every single day,” which included getting back into black belt Taekwondo ways. Training with a sword for the action film, she admitted was “really empowering."

Apart from her intense workout routine, Olivia adopted Tom Brady’s wife’s diet. She said, “[I] started getting into eating 20-80, where 80 percent of your diet is fruits and vegetables and 20 percent is whatever. So, that can be any kind of meats or breads or anything else, but mostly fruits and vegetables.”

Gisele and Tom's personal chef, Allen Campbell, dished on the supermodel and football star's strict diet earlier this year — which clearly worked for Olivia. The actress stuns on the cover of the health magazine, showing off her svelte physique.

Since wrapping the superhero flick, Olivia has continued to eat “organically.” Aaron Rodger's girlfriend admitted, "That's been a big part of, I think, feeling healthy, feeling fit, feeling clear. Knowing that you're putting only clean foods into your body, that's been a really important thing for me.”

However, the X-Men star hasn't been able to escape criticism when it comes to her looks. She confessed, “I think...when you’re in the public eye, [scrutiny] does come with it.” She added, "People want to say things... My girlfriend, she said to me the other day, ‘If people are wondering why you look younger, it’s better than them asking why do you look older.’”

Thankfully Olivia is an open book when it comes to her beauty secrets. She said, "A lot of times, people want to hoard their secrets to themselves. But whenever I learn things now...I want to tell anyone who wants to listen about them, because I don’t think guys are the only ones who should be able to look better as they age.”