Sheryl Crow's Nashville home features tons of antiques and even has a church on the property

Sheryl Crow has made Nashville her nest. The All I Wanna Do singer opened up her Tennessee home to Country Living where she resides with her two sons — Wyatt, 9, and Levi Crow, 6 — two horses and rescue dog Benji, in addition to her numerous “collections.”

The 54-year-old admitted to the magazine's June issue that after residing in Los Angeles for more than two decades she decided to relocate to a place that "felt normal." After living in rural Tennessee, the mom-of two opted for an English manor-like home in Nashville that features rich wood paneling, several fireplaces and stunning beams.

"It's very private, and that really spoke to me," the Missouri native said. Sheryl’s property, which was built in 2005 and sits on 50 acres, boasts plenty of space. On it, she built a multi-use barn that is part recording studio, part saloon and part actual horse barn, for her horses Big Boy and Chigger. When it came to moving to Nashville in 2012, she said, "We brought all of our country animals into the city like The Beverly Hillbillies.”

The musician also had a white church built from the ground up on her property after she saw a church for sale on eBay with a $5,000 price tag. Her assistant refers to her as "the Queen of eBay,” though Sheryl confessed, "I just buy what I love," which includes a 1951 Chevy truck.

The Grammy winner, whose treasure hunts mainly happen online, admitted that she is a big fan of “junking.” She revealed, "I've always loved old stuff. I got my love of antiquing—we called it junking—from my mom.” Sheryl noted, "I like the idea of people congregating around old objects and having conversations through the years.”

Sheryl's collections displayed at home include antique books, equestrian-inspired pieces, vintage boxes, and no surprise, her nine Grammy Awards. Also noticeably present in her home are horses and riding boots in the form of accents and lamps. She admitted, "I asked Santa for a horse every year, and I was always mildly disappointed when I didn't get one.”

One item she certainly doesn’t have a shortage of is cowboy boots. She revealed, “At one time, I owned almost 200 pairs, but I've auctioned some off for charity."