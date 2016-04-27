Goldie Hawn just joined Instagram, and her daughter Kate Hudson already wishes she would cancel her account (jokingly)! The 37-year-old Kung Fu Panda 2 star told Jimmy Kimmel that her mother's account should be flagged. "I think my mom's Instagram post are totally crazy in the best way," she told the late night host. "Sometimes I feel like commenting to Kevin at Instagram that he needs to take down her Instagram account."

Kate says Goldie's Instagram is crazy in a good way Photo: Getty Images

AB SNAPS ARE THE NEW SELFIE

The 70-year-old veteran actress' account consists of a lot of wacky moments with her shoes and green juice, proving that she is just like everybody's parents on social media. So with that, we take a look at some of Goldie's best Instagram moments.



The green happy hour cocktail: Nevermind the celery stick that didn't make it into the juice, Goldie still showed off her end of the day green drink with much pride.

My happy hour cocktail #greenjuice A video posted by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Mar 9, 2016 at 6:37pm PST



Forrest Gump remake: Ten seconds just wasn't enough for the actress as she recreated the famous running scene from the Tom Hanks' film.

Still running!! #forestgump A video posted by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Mar 12, 2016 at 3:38pm PST

Relaxing in morning traffic: How does Goldie Hawn take on the L.A. traffic? With her feet up on the steering wheel while music plays in the background.

Morning glories! Kickin' back in LA traffic. A video posted by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Mar 16, 2016 at 8:51am PDT



Celebration of National Pet Day: To honor her two dogs Benny and Rupert, Goldie posted a video to her social media account of her canines supporting her with her workout.

Happy #NationalPuppyDay!!  #BennyandRupert A video posted by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Mar 23, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT



Workout plan: Although it is unclear if this is pre or post workout, one thing is for sure, Goldie still has her acting chops. In the hilarious video, the First Wives Club actress can't get her water down fast enough.

Happy Saturday! A video posted by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Mar 26, 2016 at 1:15pm PDT



Obsessed with golf: Goldie shows off some of her "happy dance" while taking over the putting green.