Goldie Hawn just joined Instagram, and her daughter Kate Hudson already wishes she would cancel her account (jokingly)! The 37-year-old Kung Fu Panda 2 star told Jimmy Kimmel that her mother's account should be flagged. "I think my mom's Instagram post are totally crazy in the best way," she told the late night host. "Sometimes I feel like commenting to Kevin at Instagram that he needs to take down her Instagram account."
The 70-year-old veteran actress' account consists of a lot of wacky moments with her shoes and green juice, proving that she is just like everybody's parents on social media. So with that, we take a look at some of Goldie's best Instagram moments.
The green happy hour cocktail: Nevermind the celery stick that didn't make it into the juice, Goldie still showed off her end of the day green drink with much pride.
Forrest Gump remake: Ten seconds just wasn't enough for the actress as she recreated the famous running scene from the Tom Hanks' film.
Relaxing in morning traffic: How does Goldie Hawn take on the L.A. traffic? With her feet up on the steering wheel while music plays in the background.
Celebration of National Pet Day: To honor her two dogs Benny and Rupert, Goldie posted a video to her social media account of her canines supporting her with her workout.
Workout plan: Although it is unclear if this is pre or post workout, one thing is for sure, Goldie still has her acting chops. In the hilarious video, the First Wives Club actress can't get her water down fast enough.
Obsessed with golf: Goldie shows off some of her "happy dance" while taking over the putting green.