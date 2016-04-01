Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley's daughters are getting so big: See the new family portrait

Say cheese! Katherine Heigl shared a new family photo featuring herself and husband Josh Kelley along with the couple’s two daughters Naleigh, 7, and Adalaide, soon to be four. The happy bunch were all smiles for their laid-back photo shoot. The actress used the family portrait to introduce her lifestyle blog Heavenly Days to her over 600,000 Instagram followers.

Attached to the post she wrote, “Decided to try my hand at blogging so I could share my family life, hobbies and passions with my incredible fans. If you're into cooking, crafting, gardening, entertaining or just looking for some ranch life inspiration come check it out! thoseheavenlydays.com #thoseheavenlydays.”

Photo: Instagram.com/@katherineheigl

While the 37-year-old unveiled her blog on Thursday, the site has been active since last November. In her first post “Living Life To The Fullest,” Katherine opened up about her family’s ranch in Utah, which is home to “nine horses, two donkeys, two goats, two mini horses, one pig, 5 cats and ten chickens.”

On her site, the actress revealed that her family has “managed to create an oasis” for themselves up in the mountains. “It’s a quieter life, a simpler one for which we are very grateful. I’ve found over the years that it’s easy for most of us to get lost in the hustle of our lives and to forget the fleeting Heavenly Days that come our way,” she wrote.

Photo: Instagram.com/@katherineheigl

Katherine continued, “My goal the last few years has been to find a way of creating them for myself, my friends and my family without it costing me all my time, energy and resources. We all lead busy, chaotic lives, but we still want to find a way to enjoy them. These days I try harder to be in the moment as it happens, not exhausted as it ends."

In her most recent post titled "Resetting The Compass," the 27 Dresses star admitted that yoga has opened her eyes to understanding “the power of intentions.” “Yeah I know… sounds a little like new agey, pseudo spiritual, mystical bullsh-t. It did to me too, for most of my life really,” she penned.

The mom-of-two added, “Certainly my adult life that is, though even as a kid I shuddered at such expressions as "I’m more spiritual than religious" or "You just have to tap into the Universe man! Everything happens for a reason.” So my new found love and respect for yoga, meditation and intention work is out of character for me.”