Chrissy Teigen recently made headlines after posting a picture of husband John Legend's bare backside, but it's her scrumptious-looking pictures of food that usually catch our attention. Now, her love of cooking is going to the next level as the 29-year-old is getting ready to publish her own cookbook.



The Sports Illustrated model shared some new behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram of some recipes we can expect to see. "Cookbook shoot," she captioned a pic of a storyboard. "It's all coming together!"

Chrissy shared a behind-the-scenes photo working on her cookbook Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

She then shared two snaps of delicious items. "My dad's Swedish pancake/Dutch baby/German pancake#UNITEDCOLORSOFPANCAKE," she wrote with a picture of a carefully crafted dessert.

She teased followers with this delicious dessert Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen



And proving that her cooking skills transcend food genres, the starlet also shared a photo of a ramen salad that will be featured. "From an Iowa bbq to the cookbook," she wrote.

The model can even has a ramen recipe Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen



While there's no publish date, Chrissy has been hard at work for months crafting this exciting project with food writer and recipe developer Adeena Sussman along with her editor Top Chef Masters judge Francic Lam. Always one to use social media to speak her mind and give us a glimpse into her life, she's been posting photos along the way.



"Oh man thank you @chrishimmm for organzing what is (so far) done with the cookbook!! Feeling very devil wears prada meryl," she wrote next to a pic of a file folder of recipes for her book. The snap revealed she will cover everything from sandwiches to condiments, but sticking with her crass humor there will also be a "sh*t on toast" section.

Chrissy has been hard at work for months on her book Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen



Other goodies we can expect to see are Thai recipes inspired by her mom's cooking including homemade Tom Yum soup and perhaps some input from John Legend who is known as a grill master in their household. Chrissy began her food blog “So Delushious” in 2014 and has since been featured as a panelist on MTV’s cooking competition Snack-Off.