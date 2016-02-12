The wonderful world of social media has not only let us stay close to friends and family or even our favorite celebrities, it has opened our eyes to the many fashionable ladies from around the world with their well-curated accounts. Sponsored by top brands and designers, these ladies jetset on "work" trips during the multiple fashion weeks as well as make different city landscapes their backdrop to the perfect photo shoot. They are the ultimate online "It" girls that are bursting at the seams with fashionable ideas, gathering obscene numbers of likes and defining their idea of style.

Now, HELLO! takes you around the world starting in our own backyard with Insta-stars like Leandra Medine who founded Man Repeller or Julie Sarinana and her Sincerely Jules site. Elsewhere, there is London-based photographer and model Natasha Ndlovu, Hong Kong beauty Veronica Li, Denmark’s Sandra Willer, Australia’s Sara Donaldson and Italian mega-blogger Chiara Ferragni, alias The Blonde Salad.

Take a scroll through our gallery of some of the most glamorous and original Instagram accounts out there, and get inspired on the way!

CLICK TO SEE THE FULL ROUNDUP OF THE BEST STYLE INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS

