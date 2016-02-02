Kourtney Kardashian says 'my sisters and I are perfectionists' when it comes their homes

Normally sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian share everything from their reality show to the same private Calabasas neighborhood and even British decorator Martyn Lawrence Bullard, but when it comes to their homes interior style, the two could not be anymore disparate.

“Our tastes are very specific and completely different,” Khloe revealed in Architectural Digest’s March issue.

She continued, “When we go furniture shopping, I stand there tapping my foot while Kourtney shows me modern pieces. Then we head somewhere full of exotic, beautiful things and all she can say is, ‘I like nothing here.’”

According to the magazine, Khloe’s 10,000-square-foot house is “heavy on romantic Moroccan, Turkish, and Middle Eastern flourishes.” The realty star’s closet was even made up from two of the house's bedrooms. “I don’t have kids, so why not?” she said.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author also finds sanctuary in her neutral hue-colored bedroom, which she calls “Champagne heaven.” Khloe revealed, “I don’t get a lot of alone time, so when I have a chance to relax in bed I really savor it.”

Unlike her sister, Kourtney is more of a modernist when it comes to the style of her 11,500-square-foot home. She said, “Khloé’s place is glamorous, which suits her style. Mine is much more restrained and modern, which is perfect for where I am in my life.”

The mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick also revealed that she is “very afraid of color,” however she noted “when you have kids, you can’t be so stringent.”

In the interview, the Kardashian sisters admitted that they learned to take pride in their homes from their late father Robert Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner. Kourtney said, “My mom has always had a vision for our houses — she taught us the joy of interior design. And I have vivid memories of my dad’s closet, which was always immaculate.”

She added, “My sisters and I are perfectionists because we were brought up that way.”

