Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's diet consists of '80 percent' vegetables and no dairy, coffee or tomatoes

If you’ve ever wondered what a quarterback and his supermodel wife eat behind closed doors, then here you go! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s personal chef dished on what the pair eats on a daily basis — and let’s just say the phrase ”you are what you eat” rings true here!

In an interview with Boston.com, the couple’s chef, Allen Campbell, revealed the family’s strict diet. “80 Percent of what they eat is vegetables,” Allen said. The chef, who does a lot of his shopping at Whole Foods, said, “[I buy] the freshest vegetables. If it’s not organic, I don’t use it. And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon.”

Photo: WireImage

Allen added, “I never cook with olive oil. I only cook with coconut oil.”

The couple’s chef noted their diet is “very different than a traditional American diet.” He explained, “If you just eat sugar and carbs—which a lot of people do—your body is so acidic, and that causes disease.”

However like most Americans they too have comfort food they turn to, but it's not what you would expect! Allen said, "I’ve just did this quinoa dish with wilted greens. I use kale or Swiss chard or beet greens. I add garlic, toasted in coconut oil. And then some toasted almonds, or this cashew sauce with lime curry, lemongrass, and a little bit of ginger. That’s just comfort food for them."

So what does the family not eat then? He dished, “No white sugar. No white flour. No MSG.” He added, “No tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants,” plus, “No coffee. No caffeine. No fungus. No dairy.”

When it comes to Tom and Gisele’s children — Benjamin and Vivian — the chef revealed they “pretty much” maintain the same diet. “90 Percent of the time they all eat the same thing,” he said, “The kids eat fruit. Tom, not so much. He will eat bananas in a smoothie. But otherwise, he prefers not to eat fruits.”

Photo: Instagram/@Gisele

And as far as the kids’ snacks go, don’t expect candy or pizza bites. Allen said, “I make fruit rolls from bananas, pineapple, and spirulina. Spirulina is an algae. It’s a super fruit. I dehydrate it. I dehydrate a lot of things. I have three dehydrators in their kitchen. I also make raw granola and raw chocolate chip cookies.”

Cooking for a power couple, whose bodies are key for their careers, is rewarding for Allen. He explained, “I think that’s what makes [the job] so gratifying for me. If I was cooking for anyone else who didn’t respect and appreciate my food as much as they did, it wouldn’t be as gratifying for me.”

He continued, “I think that’s what makes me happy at the end of the day. I get to really do what I want, and they get to benefit.”