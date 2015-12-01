Just call it the Instagram filter — err we mean effect. According to the annual BabyCenterBaby Names Survey, which was released on Tuesday, parents are turning to the popular photo application Instagram for inspiration when it comes to naming their children.

A baby photo filtered with Sutro, Inkwell, Maven and Mayfair Photo: Getty Images

“We were a little surprised by this,” Linda Murray, editor-in-chief of BabyCenter, told TODAY Parents. “But there’s this beautiful thing that happens with an Instagram filter. You take these precious moments in your life and it makes them even more beautiful, it enhances them. I think people just have really warm feelings about that and these names come into their consciousness.”

For baby boys, the names (a.k.a. filter options) Lux and Ludwig were the most popular, while Amaro, Reyes, Hudson, and Kelvin were among other names that parents chose for their sons. Meanwhile for girls, the names Valencia, Juno, and Willow came out ahead.

According to BabyCenter, almost 75 percent of new moms use their phones to share photos of their children. Out of that number, 30 percent of those moms share photos daily — perhaps that explains the reason for the filter names.

While the social media platform appears to be having a profound influence on names for parents to choose from, not all of the application’s filters seem to be on the rise. “No one’s naming their baby X-Pro II,” Linda joked. “They’re looking for something unique, but not unheard of.”

Celebrities are no stranger to thinking outside the box for baby names Photos Clockwise: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow, @kimkardashian, @beyonce, @kellyclarkson

Joining those Instagram-inspired parents, who are in search of unique names, is a group of A-list celebrities who have bestowed upon their own children unlikely names: Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West decided to go in one direction when they named their daughter, who was born in 2013, North West. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow elected to name her daughter Apple. Meanwhile Beyoncé and Jay Z went the colorful route and named their daughter Blue Ivy. Kelly Clarkson chose the name River for her daughter — and that's just to name a few of the unique kid celebrity names.