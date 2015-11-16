Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s grandmother Carole Middleton is already getting into the spirit of the holiday season, revealing her plans for an arts-and-crafts Christmas. Writing in the latest edition of Homemaker, the 60-year-old founder of Party Pieces website wrote: "We're all busy planning festive parties and get-togethers, but taking time to choose and make those all-important festive touches is a must."

Here are FIVE of her top tips!

Lighten things up.

Great illumination is important, so Carole explained how you can make an elegant evening table setting with small electric lights. They're "a must-have for all the best-dressed dining tables this Christmas," she said, recommending "weaving them through a Christmas wreath for a centrepiece" as a finishing touch.

Get the little ones involved!

Kate Middleton’s mom suggested making a "paper-and-string sew-your-own Christmas garland," which she calls a great family activity that's perfect for "young helpers to personalize."

Cook up some fun.

Little George and Charlotte can look forward to some time in the kitchen with grandma, rolling up their sleeves with something like the "Very Merry Cupcake Kit" because, as Carole opined, "all children love to bake."



All that glitters is a go!

It looks like a big colorful New Year’s Eve party is a must for Prince William's mother-in-law. The Party Pieces co-founder revealed she loves throwing a bash featuring homemade confetti balloons. It looks great on the big night, and showers your home with glitter and "glitzy ribbon."

The charm of the season.

Another tip for entertaining kids in the run-up to the holiday season? A "Nutcracker calendar" which becomes a charm bracelet. "This is such a brilliant twist. Each tiny draw is filled with a delicate charm that together make up a charm bracelet," she said. "Make sure you keep the trinket box for decoration – it's a beautiful keepsake."