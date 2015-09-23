Drake is having an amazing week! On Monday, the rapper celebrated the opening of his brand new restaurant, Fring's in his hometown of Toronto. During the intimate celebration with his nearest and dearest – including reported new girlfriend Serena Williams – the 28-year-old kept fans in the loop by documenting his big night on his Instagram. "Them boys up to something," he captioned one photo that featured Top Chef Masters finalist Susur Lee.

Drake was supported by his friends and Serena Photo: Instagram/@champagnepapi

Other notable faces who were on hand for the opening were actress and good friend Jada Pinkett Smith, her son Jaden Smith and Drake's other leading lady – his mother, Sandi Graham. "In the cut with my one and only," he captioned an Instagram picture of himself giving his mother a warm embrace.

It's obvious his mom would be on hand for this milestone event. The "Marvin's Room" singer opened up about their relationship in an interview with AP. "My mother is an incredible woman," he shared. "She's brought me to this point single-handedly."

In the cut with my one and only  A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 22, 2015 at 9:58am PDT

Lately it looks like Drake and Serena are counting on each other for mutual support, too. During New York Fashion Week, the rapper sat front row for 33-year-old Serena's Signature Collection fashion show. The former Degrassi star was also on hand to support her while she was competing in the US Open.

Drake was front row at Serena's NYFW show Photo: Getty Images

Details about the restaurant, including what is on the menu, have been kept under wraps. However, Drake did play his own music during the party, including the new mixtape he dropped this week, a project with rapper and friend Future entitled, "What A Time To Be Alive."