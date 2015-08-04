Karlie Kloss and Emma Roberts prove wall pictures are the new selfies

Could Kim Kardashian’s coffee table book Selfish become a historical artifact only months after its print date? It just might happen as Instagram selfies, where the celebrity is the star of the show, are quickly being rivaled by travel wall shots – where the backdrop is actually taking center stage.

So forget about experimenting with angles and lighting for those time-consuming selfie reshoots. Savvy social media users and celebrities alike are now taking their photography knowledge from the mirror to the streets, using some of the world's most interesting walls to set their selfie scenes.

Nick Jonas stands in front of the Wynwood Walls Photo: YouTube

The Wynwood Walls in Miami’s Wynwood art neighborhood offer hundreds of backdrop options for anyone’s mood – you can see Nick Jonas crooning longingly in front of some in his “Chains” video. Every year the neighborhood is repainted in preparation for Art Basel, an international art show that attracts celebrities from all over the world.

Emma Roberts poses in front of Colette Miller's wall work Photo: Instagram/@emmaroberts

Can't make it to Miami? Artist Colette Miller has installed her angel wing artwork in several places across the country gaining a celebrity following. Emma Roberts recently posed in front of one piece in Los Angeles while other social media users have been snapping up a storm at another located at Station Kitchen and Cocktails at the Embassy Row Hotel in Washington D.C.



Karlie Kloss took wall shots international posing with this one in Moscow Photo: Instagram/@karliekloss

Some celebs are even taking the trend international. Model Karlie Kloss posted a picture of herself in front of a mural at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow and Girls star Allison Williams found a collection of cool walls in Buenos Aires for her picture perfect backdrop.

And these pics also encourage seizing the day – wince the walls change constantly, capturing a photo in front of your favorite mural could be a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Allison Williams loved background color of these walls on a trip Photo: @aw

But of course, it's probably only a matter of time before another trend takes hold. Could floor pics be next? Actress Reese Witherspoon is one of the celebs on Twitter who have used the hastag #ihavethisthingwithfloors, showing off a snap of the ground and her feet.