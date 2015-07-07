It's summer and that means wearing crop tops, jean shorts and, of course, bikinis. And with a particularly brutal winter this year, it may have been harder than normal to get yourself to the gym to get shape. But, it's not too late!

HELLO! is helping you get celeb-worthy abs, legs and arms before Labor Day without setting foot in a gym. Flybarre instructor Amanda Vortmann has come up with some exercises that will get you swimsuit ready in no time.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is a fan of the popular workout class Photo: Getty Images

In case you are not familiar with the body sculpting class, a quick glimpse at Jessica Alba, Vanessa Hudgens or Victoria’s Secret models Elsa Hosk and Karlie Kloss will change that. These ladies credit this class that mixes the best of light weight training, dance and core strengthening exercises without the use of equipment for their toned abs and tight bods.

“I love that I see results after just one hour! I love the format, it works every part of your body,” Elsa explained before the Victoria's Secret show in December. “The seat-work is killer, and I feel so good afterwards.”

Click on the image below for instructions on 5 must-do exercises: