Grill recipes, tips from John Legend, LBT's Kimberly Schlapman and more

Summer is in full swing which means we've been starting to make use of the grill and enjoying a little al fresco dining. With that comes hosting parties, especially for the July 4 festivities, and figuring out what to cook. Even celebs like John Legend and Minka Kelly are getting in on the grilling action whipping up some delicious dishes.

"Even for someone who doesn’t cook all the time like me, you got to have at least one or two go to dishes that you can make at your parties that people know you for," John tells HELLO! as part of the Stella Artois Host Beautifully campaign. "For me that’s fried chicken and macaroni and cheese.”

With that in mind, we decided to ask some celebrity chefs and stars themselves for their best grilling tips and recipes that will spice up any summer bash whether you're trying to impress a date, having a casual get-together with friends or just enjoying the beautiful weather.

Chef Dino Tsaknis, Executive Chef of David Burke’s Primehouse at The James Chicago, says that having the correct temperature on your grill makes a huge difference. "Make sure your grill is at the appropriate temperature, this is the most important aspect of spring or summer grilling," he tells HELLO!. "The main difference between barbecuing and grilling is temperature. Grilling goes up to around 500 degrees."

And why not add a little sweetness to your savory dishes? Chef Marc Forgione, who has staked his claim as an Iron Chef, suggests using berries with your meat dishes. "Berries aren’t exactly the first thing that come to mind when you think of steak," he shares. "But, you can use them to make a fantastic steak sauce with shallots, sugar, dry red wine, thyme and blackberries or blueberries."

Now that you've been introduced to some of the tricks of the trade from the world's best chefs, we also dish on some secret recipes from stars like John Legend, Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, Haylie Duff and more.

