Kate Hudson loves wine so much that she has gone beyond just sipping it — she's making it. The acclaimed Almost Famous actress takes her vino quite seriously, going so far as to create her own with Hudson Bellamy Wines.

In a new interview with Wine Enthusiast magazine, the blonde beauty, 35, discussed how her family, which includes mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell, got her into wine, which propelled her into starting her own.

"Every bottle has a story," Kate says of her wine Photo: Getty Images

"My parents were always, well, wine enthusiasts, and they took us on wine trips," she said of her esteemed family history. "I went to Burgundy when I was 14 and Bordeaux when I was 16."

Kurt started making his own wines a few years ago in the Santa Rita Hills, and it inspired Kate and her then-fiance, rocker Matthew Bellamy, to get into production. "[Kurt] kept telling me and Matt that we had to get up and blend with them and do a harvest," she explained. We ended slogging up there, and that was it. It was too much fun. It was something we enjoyed doing together, just a wonderful pastime and incredible creative experience."

Matt, Goldie and Kate posed together earlier this past fall Photo: Getty Images

Although Kate and Matt have since split, they are both co-owners of Hudson Bellamy Wines and are committed to staying connected as parents and partners. The Fabletics co-founder shared, "We’re family for the rest of our lives, we have a beautiful baby and we love making wine. We’ll continue doing it."

It's apparent that the hobby is more of a passion project than an actual career, so don't expect the two stars to quit showbiz anytime soon.

"Winemaking is not something you do to make real money," Kate stated. "It’s something you do because you are passionate about it. When you are around people who are even more passionate about it, it rubs off on you."

Kate also loves the bubbly Photo: Getty Images

As for the wine selection, Kate focused on rosé as she's used to drinking it while spending summers in Europe with her two children. She also makes a California-style Sauvignon Blanc that has a bit of "grassiness."

As expected, winemaking is quite the departure from filmmaking, a change that Kate seemingly enjoys.

"Everything in wine is connected to nature," she said of the process. "Your grapes can only be as good as your year. That is one of the things that makes it very special and incredibly unique. You are at the mercy of your crop, and I love that."

As for what's next? Well, there might be more reds in her future. "I also love [Cabernet]. That’s my jam!"

That's certainly something we can drink to!

For the full interview, check out the magazine, on newsstands March 31.