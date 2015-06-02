In Hollywood it's not enough to be on the big screen, grace the cover of magazines and own a fashion line. Now, starlets are creating their own lifestyle brands and websites, giving fans a glimpse into how A-listers carry on day-to-day and the products they recommend.

Reese Witherspoon is the most recent star to join the ranks. She just announced her new company, Draper James, an e-commerce site with a focus on all things Southern, from dressing up to dining out.

Photo: Draper James



"I started this company to honor my Southern heritage and in particular my grandparents who were, and still are, the greatest influences in my life: my grandmother, Dorothea Draper and my grandfather, William James Witherspoon," Reese wrote on the Draper James bio page. "My grandparents taught me everything I know about gracious Southern living. From them I learned to dress and act like a lady, to take pride in my home, to reach out to help a neighbor, and to always invite everyone in for a visit."

A month earlier, Julianne Hough announced that she's launched a lifestyle site called Jules, where she hopes to "talk about the things I'm most passionate about, like staying healthy, recipes, style, home décor and friendship."

Photo: Getty



Blake Lively, who has spoken about idolizing Martha Stewart, launched Preserve back in July. "The function of Preserve is part magazine, part e-commerce hub, part philanthropic endeavor and–above all–a place to showcase the power of imagination, ingenuity, quality, and (simply put) people," Blake wrote in her editor's letter. "Preserve is a creative space. An indulgent space. A space for pleasure and fun." The new mom even revealed her pregnancy on the company's page, showing off her belly at a perfectly decorated baby shower.

Photo: Preserve



But the celeb leading the pack with her online advice and presence has to be Gwyneth Paltrow, who runs the website Goop. Gwyneth "wanted a place to organize her unbiased travel recs, health-centric recipes, and shopping discoveries for friends, and she also wanted to get her own questions — about health, fitness, and the psyche — answered," reads the site. "Now, Goop has become a place for GP to introduce some of the incredible experts who have mentored her throughout her life to a wider audience, and a place where readers can find suggestions about where to shop, eat, and stay from a trusted friend — not from an anonymous, crowd-sourced recommendation engine."

Photo: Getty images



As these stars join many others, like Lauren Conrad and Zooey Deschanel, we decided to take a look at the top celebrity lifestyle websites.

