A slice of Princess Diana of Wales' and Prince Charles' 33-year-old wedding cake was sold in an auction on August 29th for the grand sum of $1,375.



The sold lot comes in the original white and silver presentation box with the royal wedding date and information: "Buckingham Palace 29 July 1981." It also features the Prince of Wales' feathers and "CD" monogram.

On the day that Charles and Diana tied the knot, the cake was served with a card stating: "With best wishes from / Their Royal Highnesses / The Prince & Princess of Wales." The message is also included, and the slice is wrapped in its original wax paper and doily.



The cake, which evokes memories of the historic day, was sold through industry leader in documents and autographs, Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles.

Several edible mementos from royal weddings have been sold over the years.



In 2012, a 31-year-old piece of wedding cake preserved from Princess Diana and Prince Charles's wedding was auctioned off in Beverly Hills by Julien's Auctions together with a fresher royal cake from Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2011 wedding.

In July 2012 one royal fan even got their hands on some toast that was taken from Prince Charles and Diana's wedding breakfast for £230.



Several slices of Prince William and Kate Middleton's famous wedding cake have gone under the hammer at auctions over the years since their 2011 royal wedding.



The royal couple did save some for a special occasion though. The top of the couple's eight-tiered wedding cake was kept for Prince George’s christening celebration in October 2013, when the Middletons and members of the royal family were treated to a slice of the fruitcake once more.