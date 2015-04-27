Make chai-poached pears from Minka Kelly and Mandy Moore's fav retreat

Even the healthiest and most workout-dedicated stars need a boost once in a while. When that's the case, many bold-faced names turn to The Ranch at Live Oak Malibu.

Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly recently enjoyed a girls' trip to experience the Ranch 4.0, which mimics the seven-day program in daily routine, but is designed for those who are unable to be away for a full week. The wellness regimen is not for the faint of heart: attendees exercise for eight hours a day and eat a highly structured, nutrient-dense vegetarian diet.

It's this food that many celebrities and other guests have raved about causing the The Ranch to come out with its first ever cookbook for anyone to try at home. Though you may not be able to afford the $6,200 price tag for the full program, you can still enjoy the delicious and nutritious recipes provided in The Ranch at Live Oak Cookbook.

The Ranch at Live Oak Malibu released its first cookbook Photo: The Ranch at Live Oak Malibu

Alex Glasscock, The Ranch Co-Founder and CEO , chats with HELLO! to give us a peek inside their new cookbook which also reveals the secrets behind the program’s renowned detoxifying and seasonal gourmet meals.

HELLO!: Why did you decide to create the cookbook?

Alex Glasscock: Guests have been requesting The Ranch recipes for years. By creating a cookbook, Ranch alumni and fans of the program can now bring the gourmet food from The Ranch at Live Oak home. This is a way for alumni to continue the benefits of the program into their daily life, as well as introduce The Ranch cuisine to those who may not be able to attend. The Ranch at Live Oak Cookbook proves that healthy, clean eating can be tasty too!

H!: Is this for everyday life or a detox/weight loss program?

AG: The cookbook can be used for both. The recipes are meant to transform our diets from highly processed meals to clean, nutritional meals. If one is new to clean eating, he/she can expect to experience a body detox and will likely lose weight. In fact, there is a three-week meal planner in the back of the book to help start this healthier new way of life. However, our goal is always to transform diets in the long run. These recipes are designed to sustain rigorous activity and satisfy one’s appetite on a daily basis.

The book is filled with delicious and healthy recipes Photo: The Ranch at Live Oak Malibu

H!: What's special about these recipes?

AG: The cuisine focuses in on foods that are gluten, soy, dairy — free, sugar-free and anti–inflammatory, with the objective of creating nutrient dense dishes that are visually pleasing and packed with amazing flavor. The recipes have been carefully developed and honed over the years by a team of professional chefs, nutritionists, fitness experts and gardeners. All recipes are meant to be recreated in the home; therefore, no recipes are too difficult.

Guests enjoy their healthy meal at this stunning wellness center Photo: The Ranch at Live Oak Malibu



H!: Why do you think you have such a huge celebrity following?

AG: The Ranch at Live Oak treats every guest like a celebrity. When someone attends The Ranch, the luxurious space and personalized attention guarantees a special experience every time.

