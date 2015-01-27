The holidays are certainly a time for imbibing and what better way to get ready to ring in 2015 than with some new, fun cocktails?

And if you are pregnant or just don’t want the alcohol, we asked actress Haylie Duff to create a specialty mocktail as well. The author and host of Real Girl’s Kitchen recently announced that she and fiancé Matt Rosenberg are expecting a baby in the new year.

Haylie's book turned TV show Real Girl's Kitchen airs on Cooking Channel



“I absolutely love throwing [and] hosting parties during the holidays and don’t want to miss out on the fun of drinking a festive drink because I am pregnant,” Haylie tells HELLO!. “This Celery & Mint Mocktail is perfect for your guests who want to skip the alcohol without skipping out on the fun. Plus it’s super refreshing — a nice change from the usual milky and heavy holiday drinks like Egg Nog!”

Click on the link below for this recipe and the other specialty alcoholic drinks: