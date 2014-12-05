Though she’s traveling from the equally chilly temps of England, Kate Middleton's stay in New York this weekend may still require some specific items in order to stay stylish and warm while getting through the often-unpredictable terrain of the Big Apple.

Thankfully, there’s stylish accoutrement to make the process of patiently waiting in the terminal, flying abroad and spending time in hotels a little less taxing and certainly more luxurious.

Lip Service

Condition, color and shine with this slick 3-in-1 set that keeps the pout perfect regardless of dry weather or a long holiday dinner.

Beautycounter Perfect Lip Collection, $60



Power Play

Spend less time stuck to a wall recharging. These leather phone holders extend battery life while encasing your device in an exotic skin.Bootcase Battery Pack, $350 each





Royal Blue

Every avid traveler needs a chic passport holder. The bold blue hue of this one makes it easy to find amidst an overflowing carryon.

Clare V Passport Holder, $97



New Flame

Create a cozy landscape wherever you’re going with a scented-for-the-season travel candle.

Apolis Travel Candle, $30



Makeup and Go

What jet lag? This supermodel-inspired makeup kit delivers a dose of jet set glamour, complete with a video tutorial.

Charlotte Tilbury The Supermodel Genius Tutorial Video Box, $290



It’s a Plaid, Plaid World

Turn that plane or train seat into a real home away from home with a cheeky, flannel slipper and eye mask set.

C Wonder Slippers and Sleep Mask, $58





Hear and Now

Whether it’s a podcast or pop star you choose to zone out to, do so with a pair of gilded statement making headphones.

Sass and Bide x Frends Headphones, $250



Looped In

Travel with a trusty (and warm) scarf that will pull any look together, even if you're feeling a tad disheveled.

Simply Vera Striped Twisted Infinity Scarf, $38





— Melissa Magsaysay