All eyes are on Venice as heartthrob George Clooney and his beautiful fiancée Amal Alamuddin turn the magical city into the backdrop of a Hollywood movie for their wedding.



The dashing couple jetted in on Sept 26, taking a taxi boat, fittingly named 'Amore', along the Grand canal and making their way under the iconic Rialto Bridge. Close friends Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber joined the couple for the ride.



Here we take a look at stunning shots of the happy couple as they travel along Venice's world-famous canal, later on in the evening at the exclusive five-star Belmond Cipriani Hotel where the extravagant rehearsal dinner took place, and breakfast on Saturday morning.

