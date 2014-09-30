The famed Hyannis Port Kennedy compound is cemented in history, but Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his Hollywood wife, Cheryl Hines, are taking the prominent family name to Malibu, California.

The couple has reportedly purchased a 2,959-square-foot property in Malibu for $5 million. It’s a unique west coast property in that its many amenities reference traditional Cape Cod style, from its blue-and-white tile bathroom to its brick-and-wood interiors channeling a cabin-like aesthetic.

The Malibu mansion includes a pool house with a kitchen and sleeping quarters, an adjoining jacuzzi, ample foliage and is walking distance from the Pacific Ocean.

Among its many living spaces are four spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms and several office suites.

To ensure that there’s more to do than sleep and work, the California property has a tree house in the backyard, a farm-style kitchen, a recording studio and a piano room.

Combined, Robert and Cheryl have seven children. The couple wed in Aug. 2014 at the Kennedy compound after two years of dating, and guests included Larry David, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lyle Lovett and Natasha Bedingfield.

