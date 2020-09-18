Janel Martinez is an entrepreneur and multimedia journalist. She’s a strong advocate for Afro-Latinidad, founding award-winning blog, Ain’t I Latina?, an online destination celebrating Afro-Latinas.

Martinez’s platform has featured interviews with prominent Afro-Latinas, including actress Selenis Leyva and singer Amara La Negra, among other women.

The Bronx, NY native is a frequent public speaker discussing media, tech, entrepreneurship, culture and identity, as well as diversity at conferences and events for Bloomberg, NBCU, Oath, SXSW and more. She’s appeared as a featured guest on national shows and outlets, such as BuzzFeed, ESSENCE, NPR and Sirius XM, and her work has appeared in Univision Communications, Oprah Magazine and The New York Times. Martinez was included in the Red Bull-produced short doc, Hasta Abajo: Feminism, Sexuality and Reggaeton. The Honduran-American has been nominated for the 20th Annual Rosoff Award in the 20-Something Category and won the Afro-Latino Festival of New York‘s Digital Empowerment Award and, in 2018, was recognized at City Hall by the New York City Council, the Black, Latino and Asian Caucus and the Bronx Delegation to the NYC Council for her contributions as a woman of Garifuna descent.