Maria Celeste Arraras was born in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. She is a producer and writer, known for Contact (1997), Noticiero Telemundo (2003) and El Secreto de Selena (2018).

She is one of the most influential latinas in media. Has two children with her husband, Manny Aravseu, son Julian and daughter Lara Giuiliana. She also was one of the first Latina celebrities to adopt a child from the many orphanages in Eastern Europe. She adopted a one-year old Russian boy named Vadim in 2000. Resigned from ‘Primer Impacto’ after nearly 8 years as its co-host, along with Myrka Dellanos.

Graduate of Loyola University in New Orleans, Lousiana, USA where she majored in journalism. She is an advocate for animal rights.

Since her departure from Univision in early 2002, Arraras has become the hostess and managing editor of a Telemundo news/entertainment program called ‘Al Rojo Vivo,’ which airs opposite her old show.

Puerto Rican news anchor who went from local Puerto Rican television, to national news anchor on the Univision network‘s news program “Primer Impacto”. She is taking a break from TV, and now Arraras is preparing to enter a new professional path.