Maria Teresa Kumar

María Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino’s founding president, is an American activist and social entrepreneur and an Emmy-nominated MSNBC contributor seeking to shake up the political process. Leveraging youth, technology, social platforms and influencers, Voto Latino reaches 6.5 million monthly. Voto Latino is a key civic engagement organization, registering 500,000+ voters. In 2018, Voto Latino registered 15 percent of new Texas voters.

Fast Company named Kumar among the 100 Creative Minds. Elle named her among the 10 most influential women in DC and Hispanic Executive named her among the 10 most influential Latinos. HBO’s Celebrity Habla profiled her work and Austin College awarded her the Posey Leadership Award.

Kumar serves on the boards of EMILY’s List and the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers. She is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader and a Council on Foreign Relations Life Member.

Kumar is a graduate of Harvard’s Kennedy School and UC Davis.

