Ana Marie Argilagos is the President and CEO of Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP), a transnational network of foundations and philanthropists that makes impactful investments in the Latino community in the U.S. and across Latin America. She is guiding HIP with a bold vision: to usher in a new generation of philanthropy that is for, by, and about the Latino community. Under Ana Marie’s leadership, HIP has spearheaded rapid responses to the biggest challenges facing Latinos today. HIP is coordinating a regional response to the migration crisis in the U.S. and Central America, supporting Puerto Rico’s long-term recovery from Hurricane Maria, and investing in nonprofits to fight for an inclusive and accurate 2020 Census, among other critical efforts.

Previously Ana Marie was a Senior Advisor at the Ford Foundation, where she focused on urban development strategies to reduce poverty, expand economic opportunity, and advance sustainability in regions across the world. She also served as Deputy Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), where she created the Office for International and Philanthropic Innovation (IPI) to deepen and scale collaboration between public and philanthropic sectors. Previously, she taught international urban planning at New York University’s Wagner School of Public Service; and was a Senior Program Officer at the Annie E. Casey Foundation; Director of the New Workplace for Women Project at the National Council of La Raza (now UNIDOS US); and Deputy Director of Ayuda, a community-based legal clinic serving immigrants in Washington, DC.

Ana Marie is an entrepreneurial thinker bridging diverse agendas with a track record of working within the philanthropic, public, and nonprofit sectors. She received her master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University and her bachelor’s degree in international relations from American University.