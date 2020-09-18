Candace Valenzuela is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas‘ 24th Congressional District. She is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. She advanced from the Democratic primary runoff on July 14, 2020.

Candace went into college and was invested in community work before beginning her political career. She began to have more support after her video went viral, where she talked about her experiences of how she suffered poverty and violence in her childhood.

She is running for Congress in the next election. If she wins her seat, she will be the first Afro-Latina in Congress.

Candace represents the Democratic party for the 24th district of Texas in the November 3 elections, as she won the second round of the district‘s primary elections.

The ideals of this candidate are: the fight against inequalities, public education, affordable healthcare, women‘s rights, etc.