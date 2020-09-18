Vanessa Bryant was born in 1982 in Huntington Beach, California. She is a descendant of Mexicans, Irish, English, and Germans. She has worked as a model and has starred in many music videos such as Tyrese, Ludacris, Pharrell, and Snoop Dogg. Her role as a philanthropist also highlights.

She met her husband, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, at 17 years old. He would then be 20 years old. She graduated with honors in 2000 and soon married Kobe. In 2003 her first daughter, Natalia Diamante, was born, in 2006 her second daughter Gianna Maria-Onore was born, in 2016 the third, Bianka Bella and in 2019 the youngest, Capri.

On January 26, 2020, Vanessa‘s husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed, along with nine other people, in a helicopter crash. Since then Vanessa has been an example of strength worldwide. In addition, the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation is currently sending all its donations to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.