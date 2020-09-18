Katia Beauchamp is the Co-Founder and CEO of Birchbox. She began her career as an entrepreneur after graduating from Harvard Business School in 2010, where she met Hayley Barna, her Birchbox Co-founder. Their connection grew into friendship and the pair’s collaborative idea for Birchbox inspired the company’s debut in September 2010.

Prior to founding Birchbox, Katia worked in structured finance and commercial real estate for three years. Katia’s love for all things beauty and style combined with her skills from a deal-focused and finance background are instrumental in forming partnerships with brands as well as in growing and scaling the Birchbox business.

A native Texan, Beauchamp has a master‘s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in International Studies & Economics from Vassar College.