Rosemary Mercedes Beepat

Rosemary Mercedes Beepatis is Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the United States and owner of the No. 1 Spanish-language network for 28 consecutive broadcast seasons.

Through a period of transformation and ratings resurgence, Mercedes has defined Univision’s overall communications strategy, which includes media relations for corporate and business matters, industry issues, and programming and talent publicity efforts. She has been instrumental in establishing Univision as “America’s Hispanic Superbrand.” She reports to the CEO and partners with leaders across Univision to develop communications approaches that advance its objectives.

An accomplished leader with 20 years of experience, Mercedes has played an integral role in some of Univision’s most successful communications and awareness campaigns. In 2018, she shared her story in “Diverse Voices: Profiles in Leadership,” a book to help communications professionals better understand challenges faced by minorities in the industry. She has also been named Pioneer of the Year by the HPRA; acknowledged among the Rising Communications Leaders in North America by The Holmes Report; recognized among the Top Women in PR by PR News; and featured as one of the Top Forty PR Professionals Under 40 in the U.S. by PR Week. She currently serves on the executive steering committee for Univision’s Women’s Leadership Council.

Previously, she has worked in PR roles across sectors, including nonprofit and higher education.

Mercedes earned a M.A. in Corporate and Public Communications from Seton Hall University, where she mentors students through the Communication Honors Associates Mentoring Program. She is fluent in Spanish and conversational in French.