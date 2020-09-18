Nanette Cocero is the Global President of Pfizer Vaccines. In her role, Nanette oversees an international business and is responsible for the development and delivery of innovative vaccines that address serious and life-threatening conditions, helping to protect communities around the world.

Nanette leads a global team of 1,500 colleagues and manages a diverse vaccines portfolio aimed at protecting lives at all stages, from infants to older adults. She and her team also partner with governments, civic organizations, and others in the biopharmaceutical industry to accelerate global public health progress. She is Chair of the International Federation of Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturers Association (IFPMA) Vaccine CEO Steering Committee, advocating for policies and practices that will enable greater access and affordability to vaccines in low and middle-income countries.

Prior to her current position, Nanette was Regional President, Emerging Markets, for Pfizer’s Innovative Health business. In this role, she led business operations in over 100 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, spanning Pfizer’s core therapeutic areas including vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, internal medicine and rare disease. During her 15+ year tenure at Pfizer, Nanette has held numerous leadership positions in both developed and emerging markets, driving continuous growth for the businesses she managed and bringing novel medicines and access solutions to patients.

Before joining Pfizer, Nanette worked for 10 years as a management consultant and served as a Research Fellow for the University of Pennsylvania, Department of Pharmacology. Nanette earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Cornell University; a Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from The Wharton Business School. She has lived and worked in the continental United States, Puerto Rico, and Spain and she is bilingual in English and Spanish.