Margarita Oliva Sainz de Aja was born in Spain and came to the US when she was 24 to attend a Master of Laws program at Harvard University sponsored by a Fulbright Scholarship. After she finalized her degree, she started her career in private practice and has always worked for international law firms with a strong interest and focus in Latin America. Margarita has always been passionate about the Latin culture and has devoted her career assisting both the private and public sectors bringing investments from the US into Latin America, where she has helped bridge the cultural and business differences between the two continents. Margarita primarily works alongside Latinos and very much enjoys the richness of diversity among the Latin population.

Margarita is particularly involved in Latin women issues, having been a co-founder and chairwoman of WILL-Women in Leadership in Latin America, an organization devoted to the advancement of Latin women in the working place in the US and other countries and mentoring Latino associates at different points of their careers. She also chaired the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce - the first and only female Chair in the history of the organization - and has recently been appointed to lead the Chamber‘s Executive Women Committee with a mission to advance networking and thought leadership among women executives, particularly Latinas. Margarita has three children who were raised speaking Spanish and has constantly made sure that Latin traditions are kept alive at home.