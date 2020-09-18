Ana Corrales was born in Costa Rica. She is currently the operations department for Google‘s devices and services business. She is responsible for bringing Google’s consumer hardware products to life, including Pixel smartphones, the new Nest Hub Max laptops, and Pixelbook, among other devices. With a background in business and engineering, Ana leads all aspects of how products are delivered to people around the world, overseeing the product development process from start to finish; IT systems and infrastructure; manage the supply chain to create quality products; oversee hardware sustainability efforts; Bringing all products to customers around the world, all to drive an enjoyable customer experience so that they can enjoy the products.

Growing up in Costa Rica, Ana remembers being told she was good at math when she was in third grade. That feedback piqued her curiosity. She studied economics at the University of Washington and later earned his M.S. in Economic Systems Engineering from Stanford. Prior to joining Google, she held positions such as COO and CFO at other major Silicon Valley tech companies. Due to her background and vast experience in technology, as well as her role as a mother, Ana is passionate about creating opportunities for more Latinos and Latinas to pursue roles in STEM, and she wants to help them become the next generation of leaders.