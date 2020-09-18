A Fulbright scholar from Cali, Colombia, Leila Cobo is a classical pianist, novelist, TV host and executive Editor for Latin Content and Programming for Billboard.

Cobo is considered one of the country’s leading experts in Latin music and under her tenure, Billboard has expanded its coverage of Latin Music to unprecedented levels both on its print and digital platforms. Ms. Cobo also works closely with broadcast partner Telemundo on the Billboard Latin Music Awards and programs the yearly Billboard Latin Music Conference, the largest gathering of the Latin music industry in the U.S., and hosts its renown exclusive “Q&A’s” with Latin music‘s biggest stars, which have included Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony and Enrique Iglesias. Under her leadership, Billboard also launched its Spanish-language website, Billboardenespanol.com.

Cobo has published two novels with Grand Central Publishing/Hatchette which have been translated to German and Italian and have won multiple awards, leading Ms. Cobo to be named one of the Top Latino Writers to Watch in the United States.

She has served as jury of renowned international music competitions including the Viña del Mar Music Festival in Chile and Objetivo Fama in Mexico.

Cobo holds dual bachelor degrees in journalism (from Bogota‘s Universidad Javeriana) and in piano performance (from Manhattan School of Music in New York). She concertized extensively before getting her master’s degree in Communication management from the Annenberg School of Communications at the University of Southern California.

Leila also hosts Estudio Billboard, the TV show that features in-depth interviews and live, acoustic performances with top Latin performers.