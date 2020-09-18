Claudia was born in Colombia, her father immigrated to the US when she was four years old, she and her mother were left in a state of absolute poverty in Medellín, Colombia, after 18 years apart, once she graduated, claudia was able to finally reunite back with her father in the US.

In 2002 she lost her job during the crisis, and started with small simultaneous translation jobs, shortly after the establishment of the translation company in 2003 Akorbi was featured in Hispanic Trends for her high quality translations and sensitive to cultural differences. Univision featured Claudia Mirza, CEO, as the Hispanic example.

Claudia Mirza received the Women’s Business Enterprise award from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. The Women Presidents‘ Organization ranked Akorbi # 13 among the world’s fastest growing companies owned or led by women. Claudia appeared in Time magazine in an article on equal pay, and Bloomberg TV created a segment on The American Dream about Akorbi’s story for national television.

Claudia is a published author in key industry publications, a sought-after speaker, an inventor with patents-pending, a mother of two, a mentor, wife, daughter and a philanthropist. She has been featured in Forbes, Inc. Magazine, TIME, Fortune and by Google as an advocate for small and women-owned businesses.

As the 2016 US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Woman of the Year, Claudia was invited to the White House to meet with the current administration representing small and women-owned businesses. Claudia is a Harvard Business School Alumni from the prestigious Owner/President Management (OPM) Program.