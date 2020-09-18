Rocio Guerrero Colomo

Rocío Guerrero is Amazon Music’s Global Head of Latin Music. As Global Head of Latin Music, Rocío leads Amazon Music’s Latin team, which has shown incredible global growth. Now in more than 40 countries, Amazon Music recently celebrated its expansion into Brazil, and continues to grow in the region, with Latin-music monthly streams doubling year over year worldwide. As a part of Amazon Music’s international leadership team, Rocío is leading Amazon Music’s growth strategy and execution of Amazon Music in the Latin Music business, while developing and maintaining key industry relationships, identifying new marketing initiatives and building on the success of global Latin playlists.

Prior to working on Amazon Music, Rocío was a senior member of the Warner Music Latin team as Vice President, A&R and Cross-Cultural Strategy, where she explored new artist development avenues across streaming services, helped identify emerging talent, and developed creative collaborations for Warner Music artists on a global and local level. Before working at Warner Music, she held the role of Head of Global Music Cultures at Spotify, where she built the global music expansion strategy, which was instrumental in the globalization of Latin music.

Rocío has been named to Billboard’s Latin Power Players list, as well as one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Female Executives by Billboard. She is also a member of the Latin Media and Entertainment Commission of the City of New York, and one of the Music Business’s Executive in Residence at New York University.