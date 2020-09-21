Jessica Alba was born in California in 1981. She is better known for being an American actress; however, her career as a businesswoman is awe-inspiring.

The Mexican descent founded and launched with business partner Christopher Gavigan The Honest Company. Her new venture included a collection of household goods, diapers, and body care products. The company was an immediate success and received positive feedback from consumers who felt they needed an ethical company that cares for the wellbeing of its consumers instead of just profit.

“It‘s so much better to promote what you love than to bash what you hate.”

Honest, is inspired by the actress‘s first child, Honor. After a history of childhood illnesses, the 39 years old entrepreneur focused on creating a company clean and free petrochemicals and synthetic fragrances. In 2014 the business was valued at US$1 billion. She also released the New York Times Best Seller book, The Honest Life, revealing how she created a natural, toxic-free life for her family. According to the eco-friendly brand, they do not use “health-compromising chemicals or compounds.’

In 2015, the company opened the Honest Beauty brand, a new entity that sells products derived from botanicals free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, sulfates, and chemical sunscreens. According to the brand, they are constantly looking for ”best-in-class manufacturing partners,” and as long as they stick to the safety standards it doesn’t matter if the companies plant is in Mexico or located in China.