Daniela Soto-Innes has always been surrounded by women who love cooking. After moving to the United States from Mexico at the age of 12, she seriously contemplated a career in gastronomy, and at 14 she took an internship that became her first job. As part of her training, Soto-Innes attended Le Cordon Bleu in Austin. Then she traveled and did internships in Europe, New York and Texas.

Soto-Innes worked at Brennan‘s of Houston, Triniti two years later, and then Chris Shepherd’s Underbelly. Back in Mexico, she was part of Pujol, then she went to work for Gerardo Vazques Lugo in Nicos. Some time later, she returned to Pujol full time, working alongside Enrique Olvera. When Olvera was looking to bring her operation to New York, she chose Soto-Innes as her chef de cuisine. Daniela is the creative visionary behind Cosme, ATLA and Elio, the most recognized contemporary Mexican restaurants in New York City, as well as Elio in Las Vegas and an upcoming restaurant in Los Angeles.At Cosme, she quickly received accolades as one of the best young chefs in town, winning a StarChefs Rising Stars Award in 2015 and the James Beard Award for “Ri