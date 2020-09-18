Flor de Toloache

Latin Grammy winner Flor de Toloache wins the hearts of fans of both progressive and traditional mariachi for their distinct artistic vision and sophisticated and illustrated interpretation of musical instruments.

Its diverse origins and musical backgrounds transcend culture and gender by forging new paths. The group has been on international stages from Mexico to Japan and has extensively toured the United States.

