Mexican by birth, Canadian by inclination, Silvia Moreno-Garcia is a contemporary writer of horror and dark fantasy exploring the Latinx experience. Her debut novel, Signal to Noise, about music and magic, won a Copper Cylinder Award. Her second novel, Certain Dark Things, focused on narco vampires in Mexico City. It was selected as one of NPR’s best books of 2016. Her most recent novel is Mexican Gothic, a New York Times bestseller that has received widespread critical acclaim.

Gods of Jade and Shadow was the 2020 American Library Association Reading List winner in the Fantasy category, appeared on many year‘s best lists and won the 2020 Sunburst Award for Excellence in Canadian Literature of the Fantastic.

She has edited and co-edited several anthologies, including She Walks in Shadows (World Fantasy Award winner, published in the USA as Cthulhu‘s Daughters), Fungi, Dead North and others. Silvia is the publisher of Innsmouth Free Press. She co-edited the horror magazine The Dark with Sean Wallace from 2017 to 2020. She’s a columnist for The Washington Post and reviews books for NPR.

She has an MA in Science and Technology Studies from the University of British Columbia. Her thesis can be read online and is titled “Magna Mater: Women and Eugenic Thought in the Work of H.P. Lovecraft.”